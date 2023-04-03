HERMISTON, Ore.- Patients, visitors and staff are no longer required to wear masks in the Good Shepherd Health Care System. The update follows advisements from the Oregon Health Authority and OSHA.
“In February 2020, we saw the masks go on," said Good Shepherd’s Vice President of Nursing, Brian Patrick. "No one at the time had any idea of what lay ahead. Only that we were scared, but we stuck together and did our jobs.
"Today, April 3rd, 2023, is the day that we all thought would never come. Entering the facility without a mask seemed very foreign. Seeing co-workers without a mask performing everyday tasks did not seem real. The joy in the staffs' eyes is apparent. The ability to smile at our patients had been lost, but now is found."
Patients and visitors are still encouraged to wear masks if they are suffering from respiratory symptoms. Sick visitors are advised to abstain from hospital visits until symptoms are gone.
