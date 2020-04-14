HERMISTON, ORE – With the continued spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, and both the Oregon State and United States Governments declared States of Emergency, Good Shepherd Health Care System (GSHCS) has enacted preparedness response measures in an effort to keep our patients and staff safe.
To prevent our patients from potential exposure to illness and reduce the number of people visiting our campus, Good Shepherd Pharmacy is providing free prescription delivery services to our patients’ households. Patients may call the Good Shepherd Pharmacy at 541-667-3652 to request this service and make appropriate arrangements. For those patients who would like to utilize curbside delivery at the Pharmacy, they are welcome to park at the curb closest to the Pharmacy (Entrance C) and call 541-667-3652 for a curbside delivery of their prescription(s).
GSHCS is minimizing foot traffic into all parts of the building, including Good Shepherd Pharmacy. Until further notice, public entry into the Pharmacy is no longer permitted, but the Pharmacy is still open for business and filling prescriptions. All patients are asked to utilize curbside or home delivery options at this time. Patients on campus for appointments can wait in the lobby outside the Pharmacy for their prescription(s) or may proceed to their vehicle and use curbside delivery. Prescriptions may be delivered to the bedside for admitted patients and those in the Emergency Room, and/or prescriptions may be delivered to the appropriate waiting area when a patient is discharged.
Over-the-counter Pharmacy items are also available with curbside and home delivery services.
Community members may call the Good Shepherd Pharmacy at 541-667-3652 for any questions regarding these services. For up-to-date GSHCS information, please visit the GSHCS Facebook page or www.gshealth.org. For general COVID-19 questions, community members may call the OHA hotline by dialing 211 from a cell phone (not a landline). If a community member believes they have been infected by COVID-19 or are exhibiting symptoms such as fever or respiratory illness (cough or shortness of breath), please call your primary care physician’s office and/or Umatilla County Public Health at 541-278-5432. For medical emergencies, dial 911.