Good Times N Tattoos hosts Halloween event Saturday

YAKIMA, Wash. - Good Times N Tattoos is having a Halloween event tomorrow that you and your family can attend in Downtown Yakima. The event starts at 11 a.m. and goes through 5 p.m. on 25 N Front Street.
This event is a collaboration between several downtown businesses and will have something fun for the whole family. For the kids there will be "trunk or treat” with decorated cars participating. Station 1889 will host a costume contest for kids too.
Adults will also have the chance to participate in a costume contest and enter to win a gift basket from Good Times N Tattoos. The winner will be the person with the most likes on their Instagram page.
The tattoo shop will also have a flash tattoo event where you can choose from spooky designs or other cool designs if spooky isn't your thing.
Good Times N Tattoos owners Austin Garza and Omar Zaragoza have hosted events like this in the past and said they just like bringing people together.
“That's why we work hard to make events like this possible, so they can come, and we can just connect because that is what is our driver that's why we're doing this, to connect community,” said Zaragoza.
Good Times N Tattoos recently won three awards in a local newspaper and the owners say they appreciate all the support the community has given them in their short time open. This event also recognizes their appreciation to the community.
Several businesses will be vendors at the event like Un Poco Loco, Alma de Oro, Chunks of Heaven, Station 1889, Yakima Norms and more.
You will also have the opportunity to learn about community services in our area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.