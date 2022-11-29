TRI-CITIES, Wash. -
Today marks the 10th anniversary of Giving Tuesday - an event celebrated all over the globe in more than 80 countries.
"Giving Tuesday is just that friendly reminder of thinking about individuals that are struggling to pay rent, struggling to get to work and back, struggling to find food, and Giving Tuesday is a way for people to give back and find their local charity and to give," Davin Diaz Associate Vice President of the Benton & Franklin County United Way said.
Tuesday is primarily celebrated on social media, through the hash-tag #GivingTuesday according to Diaz.
He said its a time where nonprofits and charities work together to gain support from the people in their communities.
The holiday is always the Tuesday after Thanksgiving and is a day for charitable organizations to focus their efforts.
"Honestly I wish Giving Tuesday was every Tuesday out of the year but I'm happy that we've come together as a community, come together as a nation, as a world to celebrate Giving Tuesday and for individuals to give back to the community in which they live in," Diaz said.
According to the Giving Tuesday Impact Report from last year over 35 million adults in the U.S. alone participated in giving Tuesday. With a total of over $2.7 billion donated in the U.S.
Diaz tells me that while giving money helps, many organizations need volunteers.
"This is, it's the winter months, you know, it's cold outside. People are looking for food people are looking for shelter and lots of charities need volunteers across the tri-cities," he said.
If you want to volunteer in the tri-cities Diaz recommends volunteertricities.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.