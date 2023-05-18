COLLEGE PLACE, Wash.- Goodwill of the Columbia opened its new Employment Connection Center (ECC) at 1017 NE C. St. on May 18.
“We are excited to open the Employment Connection Center in College Place and offer services that will help the community” Said Heather Peterson, Vice President of Mission Services.
The ECC will employ 6 staff members to assist job seekers according to Goodwill. The free job search assistance program will provide resume help, interview prep and information and resources on available jobs.
