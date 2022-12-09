TRI-CITIES, Wash.-
Goodwill is hosting two job fairs for those looking for employment in the Tri-Cities and College Place areas next week.
Monday, December 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pasco Employment Connection Center, 3521 W. Court Street, Suite B.
Tuesday, December 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the College Place Employment Connection Center, 1017 Northeast C. Street.
Anyone seeking employment is encouraged to attend the job fairs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.