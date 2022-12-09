Goodwill will host job fairs in Pasco and College Place next week. The fairs are open to anyone seeking employment.

TRI-CITIES, Wash.-

Goodwill is hosting two job fairs for those looking for employment in the Tri-Cities and College Place areas next week.

Monday, December 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pasco Employment Connection Center, 3521 W. Court Street, Suite B.

Tuesday, December 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the College Place Employment Connection Center, 1017 Northeast C. Street.

Anyone seeking employment is encouraged to attend the job fairs.