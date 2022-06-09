AKRON, Oh. -
The tire company Goodyear is recalling more than 173,000 RV tires produced 19 years ago.
Goodyear says the tires are haven't been made in years but could still be in use today.
Goodyear's G-159 recreational vehicle tires were made from 1996 to 2003.
Documents from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say the tire tread can separate from the body causing drivers to lose control and increase the risk of crash.
NHTSA opened an investigation in 2017 after investigators said the tire's failure had killed 95 people since 1998.
Goodyear will replace the tires with a newer model for free.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.