RICHLAND, WA - Move over, Napa Valley - Washington has another AVA and it's in the Columbia Basin.

The new American Viticulture Area is between Badger and Candy Mountains and it's called Goose Gap. The AVA Covers more than 8,000 acres. 1,800 of those acres have wine grapes planted on them. They make up two vineyards that supply fruit to more than 20 wineries.

Goose Gap is currently home to just one winery, however, which is Goose Ridge.

