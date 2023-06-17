GRANT COUNTY, Wash.-
Update June 18, 11:43 AM
According to a tweet from Beyond Wonderland, day two of the festival has been cancelled due to the shooting in their overflow camping area.
Grant County Sheriff's Office says on Facebook that if you are unable to contact someone who was attending Beyond Wonderland, call 509-762-1160 to pass information to deputies.
Update 10:50 PM
2 confirmed dead and 5 confirmed injuries, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office.
Officers responded to reports of a shooter at 8:25 p.m., they then pursued and took the suspect into custody.
Update 10:36 PM
The Grant County Sheriff's Office is holding a press conference at 11:30 p.m.. This will be at the Media Staging Area at Fire Station 35.
GCSO says there is no continued risk to the public or concert area and Saturday's concert will continue as planned.
Update: 9:43 PM
According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, the shooter is now in custody.
GCSO says the shooting happened at the campground not the concert venue.
Deputies are on scene working to get more information.
Original: 8:48 PM
According to a press release from the Grant County Sheriff's Office, there is currently an active shooter at the Gorge Amphitheater.
GCSO says to seek cover if at the amphitheater and to run, hide or fight the suspect if they are encountered.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
