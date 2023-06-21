GRANT COUNTY, Wash.- The suspect in the deadly shooting at the Gorge campground on June 17 has been charged in Grant County Superior Court.
According to court documents James Kelly was charged with two counts of murder in the first degree and three counts of assault in the first degree on June 21.
The two counts of murder are for the deaths of Brandy Escamilla and Josilyn Ruiz and carry a maximum penalty of life in prison and a fine of $50,000 according to today's court documents.
The three assault charges allege that Kelly used a gun with the intent to inflict bodily harm on three other people who survived the attack at the campground, one of which carries an special allegation of domestic violence against an intimate partner.
Each assault charge also carries a maximum penalty of life in prison and a $50,000 fine.
Kelly, 26, was stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Pierce County. According to the base Kelly is from Strongsville, Ohio and has earned two Army Achievement Medals, an Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Medals and a Parachutist Badge.
JBLM released the following statement on James Kelly:
First, the U.S. Army Special Operations Command extends our condolences to the victims and families of those affected by this act of violence. The command is aware of the allegations against Spc. James Kelly. We take all allegations seriously and are fully cooperating with the appropriate authorities. Spc. James Kelly is a Joint Fire Support Specialist (13F) assigned to the 75th Ranger Regiment at Joint Base Lewis-McChord. Kelly joined the Army in 2021. The investigation is ongoing, we refer further questions to the appropriate civilian authorities.
