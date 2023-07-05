GRANT COUNTY, Wash.- Additional law enforcement staff for safety and security will be on-site at the Gorge Amphitheater and campground for the Dead and Company concert the weekend of July 7.

“We want to reassure campers and ticketholders that there will be more law enforcement officers at The Gorge and The Gorge Campground to help provide the safest environment possible,” said Grant County Sheriff Joe Kriete.

According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office the extra law enforcement will provide policing if necessary, but security screenings and searches will still be performed by private on-site security.

“We recognize that there are a lot of concerns and fears, and we are feeling those concerns and fears, too," Kriete said.

Anyone that sees anything suspicious is asked to call 911.