OREGON — The Governor of Oregon Kate Brown issued an order forgiving uncollected traffic fines and fees associated with certain cases, allowing nearly 7,000 people in the state to try and get their licenses reinstated. This follows the passage of House Bill 4210 in 2020, according to a press release from Brown’s office, which got rid of debt-based license suspensions in Oregon.
Brown’s order, issued December 21, remits fines and fees associated with traffic violations cases that caused debt-based license suspensions before the statute was changed. The press release from Brown claims the statute disproportionately affected low-income people and people of color.
Before, drivers with certain infractions would have to pay a fee before being cleared to drive again. If the fee went unpaid, their license could be suspended by a judge. Those unable to pay the fees would often get stuck in a suspension cycle.
“The inability to pay a traffic fine should not deprive a person of the ability to lawfully drive to work, school, health care appointments, or other locations to meet their daily needs,” said Brown. “We know that suspending driver’s licenses for unpaid traffic fines is bad public policy — it is inequitable, ineffective, and makes it harder for low-income Oregonians to get ahead. My action today will help alleviate the burden of legacy driver’s license suspensions imposed under a statutory scheme that the legislature has since overhauled.”
The order does not include misdemeanor or felony traffic offense cases, nor does it forgive ordered restitution.
