OREGON — Governor of Oregon Kate Brown has issued an executive order in response to a surge in cases of and hospitalizations for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) across the state, according to a press release from her office. The order gives hospitals more flexibility for staffing children beds, allows them to pull from volunteer pools and offers other steps for pediatric care.

RSV spreads through respiratory droplets, which are caused by coughing and sneezing. It causes mild illnesses in most kids, but younger children are at an increased risk for a severe case, according to the press release. Oregon’s pediatric hospitalization rate has tripled since the start of the state’s RSV season, leading to Brown’s order.

“Oregon’s nurses, doctors, and hospital staff are deeply committed to caring for our children, and I’m grateful for all the work they are doing under difficult circumstances to help our kids,” said Governor Brown. “As the country faces a surge in pediatric RSV cases, we want to make sure Oregon’s hospitals have access to the tools they need to provide care for sick kids. For parents, please know you can take steps to reduce the risk of RSV, including practicing the good health and hygiene habits we’ve learned over the past few years.”

The executive order is in response to the small number of children’s hospitals in the state, which have all seen an increase in patients, in order to be sure hospitals and staff have the tools needed to care for sick kids.

Those at an increased risk for severe RSV cases, and their caregivers, should take steps to prevent RSV, including: