PORTLAND, Ore. —
Governor of Oregon Kate Brown ordered all public Oregon institution flags to be at half-staff on Saturday, April 23 in memory of Congresswoman Elizabeth Furse.
Furse died on April 18, 2021. The flag will be lowered on her the day of her public memorial service.
Flags should remain at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday in her honor and remembrance.
“While Congresswoman Furse’s contributions and accomplishments were numerous—from service in the United States Congress, to the anti-apartheid activism of her early life, to found the Oregon Peace Institute and PSU’s Institute for Tribal Government—everything she did honored her belief that anyone can make this world a better place,” said Gov. Brown. “Dan and I hold her family in our hearts as we celebrate her life.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.