Prosser Mayor asks all flags to be lowered to half staff

SALEM, Ore. —

Governor of Oregon Kate Brown ordered all public institutions in the state to lower U.S. flags to half-staff today through sunset May 28 in honor and remembrance of the victims of the shooting in Uvalde, Texas. 

“The violent attack in Texas is devastating, and I am heartbroken,” said Gov. Brown. “Dan and I send our deepest condolences to the families and friends of the 15 individuals who were killed, and to the entire Uvalde community.” 