SALEM, Ore. — Following the lead of President Joe Biden, Oregon Governor Kate Brown ordered all flags at public institutions to half-staff in honor of Queen Elizabeth II, from now until the day of interment.
“Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II led Great Britain and the Commonwealth with grace, courage, and stability throughout her historic 70-year reign,” said Gov. Brown. “Dan and I are sending our deepest condolences to the queen’s family and friends, and equally to all the people of the United Kingdom.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.