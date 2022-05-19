SALEM, Ore. —
Governor Kate Brown ordered flags at Oregon public institutions to half-staff through sunset on May 19 in honor of Gerry Frank, philanthropist and influential adviser in Oregon. Frank died on March 13, 2022 and his memorial service was May 19, prompting the order.
“It is hard to overstate Gerry Frank’s contributions, through decades of service, to our community in Salem and to the state of Oregon,” said Gov. Brown. “As the Chief of Staff to Senator Mark Hatfield for over 20 years, he was sometimes called Oregon’s Third Senator. He also advised countless governors throughout the years, myself included. I am lucky to have called Gerry a trusted counselor and friend.”
Brown mentioned Frank’s dedication to Oregon, as he always came back home to Salem. He was focused on making Salem one of the best capital cities. A staple to the community, he even judged the Oregon State Fair’s chocolate cake contest for 60 years straight.
“No matter how far Gerry traveled, Salem was always home,” said Gov. Brown. “He could have lived and worked anywhere— he visited over 150 countries, meeting world leaders and dignitaries around the globe—but after his service in Washington, D.C., he returned to Salem.”
