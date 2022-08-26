SALEM, Ore. — Governor Kate Brown has ordered all public institutions in Oregon to lower their flags to half-staff on Monday, August 29, from sunrise to sunset. The order is in honor of 25-year-old wildland firefighter Logan Taylor, who died August 18 while fighting the Rum Creek Fire.
“My heart breaks for the family, friends, and crew of Logan Taylor,” said Brown. “He will be remembered for his bravery, courage, and commitment to protecting Oregonians from wildfire. Dan and I send our sincerest condolences.”
Taylor’s memorial service is August 29 in Medford and is open to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.