SALEM, Ore. — Governor Kate Brown ordered all flags at public institutions to half-staff starting midnight Thursday, August 4. The order is in honor of Representative Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.), who died in a car crash August 3.
“Congresswoman Jackie Walorski dedicated her life to public service and to serving her constituents in Congress,” said Brown. “Dan and I are keeping her husband, Dean, and her family in our thoughts and in our hearts."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.