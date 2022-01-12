Gov. Brown proposes workforce legislation amidst COVID-19

SALEM, OR. - Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is proposing legislation to improve and develop the state workforce during COVID-19. The program will be called Future Ready Oregon and will prioritize communities disproportionately affected by the pandemic.
This includes but is not limited to people of color, women, low-income communities, rural communities, veterans and the formerly incarcerated. The program would benefit the healthcare, manufacturing and construction sectors.
The proposed legislation will equal around $200 million, which would come from general state funds and the American Rescue Plan Act.