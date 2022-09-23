SALEM, Ore. — Governor Kate Brown sent a letter to the Oregon State Legislature on September 23 requesting $2 million in funding for the City of Wallowa to recover from the hailstorm last August. The city is not eligible for federal disaster relief, despite the local emergency declaration and extensive damage.
“This community has been left reeling from this severe hailstorm, and I hope that we can come together to help address this emergency,” said Brown in the letter. “I have heard firsthand from residents within the community, met with the mayor of Wallowa, and talked with county leadership about the tremendous damage that was sustained during this severe storm.”
However, the Oregon Department of Emergency Management said the county could receive grant funding through the Oregon Local Disaster Assistance Loan and Grant Account, if there is funding through the state. The account, listed in ORS 401.536(2)(c), is meant to be a source of funding after localized events that don’t meet federal standards.
“As the storm traveled from the mountains toward the community, the west-facing side of nearly every home and care became damaged,” said Brown. “In the community today, almost every home and business that faces west has windows that are boarded up and siding and roofs that are left in disrepair. The City of Wallowa is a small, remote rural community with many low-income community members that live on fixed incomes, and many are either uninsured or underinsured.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.