Washington Governor Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced in December new legislative proposals that would prohibit military-style weapons, require a permit to purchase a gun and make those who sell guns responsible for negligent sales in the state.

The bills SB-5265 and HB-1240 will tack onto a law that prohibits large magazine capacity.

The magazine size can't be any more than ten rounds.

Oregon judge halts voter-approved high-capacity magazine ban An Oregon judge has handed guns rights advocates a victory and placed a new, voter-approved ban on high-capacity magazines on hold until questions about its constitutionality can be decided. Harney County Judge Robert Raschio released the written ruling Thursday after a lengthy court hearing earlier this week in which attorneys for gun rights groups sought a preliminary injunction to stop the narrowly passed ban on magazines of more than 10 rounds. The ruling followed ones Raschio made Tuesday that temporarily blocked a permit-to-purchase provision of Measure 114 and another part of the law that would prevent the sale of a gun until the results of a background check come back.

Walla Walla County Sheriff Mark Crider the Vice President of the Washington State Sheriff's Association says "There's really no way for us to enforce it. There's no way to tell when and where they got that magazine."

Sheriff Crider also says that these new gun laws shift the focus from offenders to non-offenders.

"It just makes law-abiding gun owners worry. Do I have the right magazine capacity? Do I not have the right magazine capacity?" said Crider.

Gov. Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson were joined by Senator Jamie Pedersen who was a supporter of the new bills.

Wash. Gov. Inslee seeks lawmaker action on housing, guns Washington Gov. Jay Inslee in a speech to a joint session of the Legislature is requesting that lawmakers act on his legislative agenda, calling for big spending on housing, additional gun laws, and a funding boost in education. The governor’s annual State of the State address Tuesday in Olympia lays out his vision of the state's accomplishments and challenges and what he wants to see out of the 2023 session, which began Monday. Inslee made a case for his proposed $4 billion referendum to build thousands of new housing units and supportive housing. Lawmakers would need to pass that measure and then voters would need to approve it.

Sen. Pedersen said in no way do these bills have an effect on people's 2 nd amendment rights and just wants to hold those who sell or manufacture the guns responsible.

Washington lawmakers convene for 105-day session Lawmakers in Washington state have returned to Olympia to begin a 105-day legislative session, the first fully in-person since the COVID-19 pandemic forced lawmakers to often operate remotely. Leaders of both parties have said homelessness, a workforce shortage, public safety and the need for more housing are top priorities. The bulk of lawmakers’ work will be to finalize a new two-year state budget. Democrats hold majorities in both the Senate and House. Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee as part of his budget proposal has asked lawmakers to approve a measure to raise $4 billion over six years by issuing bonds to build thousands of housing units.

"If the manufacturer or retailers are employing practices that are leading criminals to have access to these firearms then they are going to be responsible for the damage that's caused," said Sen. Pedersen.

Sheriff Crider says he has three people on staff and if the three of them went around to every registered gun owner in Walla Walla County, they'd have to check 66 people a day for a year.

Sheriff says he just doesn't have the resources for that.

" I'm not going to divert resources away from public safety to go check on law-abiding citizens to make sure they have their gun permits," said Crider.

Sheriff Crider says that he agrees, gun laws do need to have rules.

However, he says the two new bills are feel-good legislation that doesn't do anything for the problem.

In a statement from the WSSA , it says: The most effective path to addressing the root of the problem is addressing the misguided desire to take human lives.

Sen. Pedersen says if you're involved in manufacturing a dangerous product, you have a special responsibility to keep the public safe.

Pedersen says it's not just the legislators that are passing these laws, but the community, the people have been voting on these measures for the last ten years.