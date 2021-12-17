OLYMPIA, WA - Governor Jay Inslee is proposing several new efforts to address the increasing homelessness in the state. His plan includes efforts to keep people in their homes, the creation of more emergency shelters and long-term supportive housing and resources for individuals battling addiction or mental health struggles. The proposed plan would cost around $815 million, with only about a third that would not be covered by COVID-19 funding. Prior to the pandemic, approximately 30 out of every 10,000 Washington residents were experiencing homelessness. Data is already showing a 2% increase. 

