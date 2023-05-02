OLYMPIA, Wash. -- Governor Jay Inslee has announced that he will call a special legislative session to pass a new drug possession law.
According to a press release, the special session will begin May 16 and aims to resolve the issue caused by the Washington Supreme Court overturning the state's felony drug possession law last year.
The legislature adopted a temporary misdemeanor policy that expires on July 1.
According to the release, several cities and counties could adopt their policies without a statewide policy, creating a confusing patchwork of policies, treatment options and penalties.
Gov. Inslee said that he believes the legislature can create a bipartisan bill that "balances accountability and treatment."
The release said the legislature has already earmarked over $600 million in new state funding for behavioral health services, including additional treatment facilities and services for people with substance use disorders.
In his statement, Washington Senate Republican leader John Braun said he was cautious about the special session and hoped for better bipartisan conversation, which he feels was missing during the legislative session.
"All along, Republicans have insisted on a new drug-possession policy that truly works for the stakeholders – law enforcement, the criminal-justice system, and local governments," Braun said. "They need more leverage to save lives, lift people out of the despair that goes with being addicted to drugs like fentanyl, and also reclaim our streets and sidewalks. That's still the right path for the upcoming special session. We must do better."
Special sessions are 30 days long, but Gov. Inslee said he hopes that if legislators come to the table with an agreed-upon proposal, they will be able to finish within several days and adjourn quickly.
