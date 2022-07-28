YAKIMA, Wash. - Governor Jay Inslee has appointed Sonia Rodriguez True to replace Judge Gayle Harthcock on the Yakima County Superior Court. He plans to retire September 1.
Rodriguez True has been a commissioner for the court since February 2021, mostly regarding family law, protection order matters and search warrant applications. She managed her own law firm, based in Yakima, from 2004 through 2021.
As for education, Rodriguez True got her bachelor's degree and her law degree from the University of Washington.
Outside of law, Rodriguez True is involved in the community in various ways. She's on the Downtown Yakima Rotary International board of directors and is a founding member of a community gang intervention organization, InThisTogether. She has served on several other boards and volunteers with many community organizations.
"Commissioner Rodriguez True has already developed a strong reputation as a jurist with her even temperament and attention to detail," said Inslee. "What's perhaps more impressive is her extensive community involvement, which speaks for itself. I am pleased to be able to appoint her to serve her community now as a Yakima County Superior Court judge."
