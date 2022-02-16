BENTON AND FRANKLIN COUNTIES –
Today, Governor Jay Inslee announced his appointment of Norma Rodriguez to replace Judge Cameron Mitchell’s seat on the Benton and Franklin Counties Superior Court.
Rodriguez received her Bachelor’s and her law degree from Gonzaga University. She has operated her law practice in Kennewick for over 25 years. Rodriguez is also a founder and managing partner of Rodriguez Interiano Hanson and Rodgers, PLLC, a firm that offers general practice and emphasizes criminal defense, personal injury and L&I disputes.
Mitchell is scheduled to retire March 11.
“Norma is an immensely talented and experienced attorney,” said Inslee. “She is well-known in the Tri-Cities legal community, and she is so highly regarded by her peers, so well respected, that she will have what it takes to command her courtroom from day one.”