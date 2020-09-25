Gov. Inslee extends tuition waiver proclamation

OLYMPIA, WA - Gov. Jay Inslee today extended a proclamation related to the Washington residency requirement for public university tuition waivers in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This proclamation suspends the residency requirement that allows public university graduate students to receive tuition waivers in exchange for performing teaching and research functions. Many graduate students come from outside the state and country. Due to COVID, many of these graduates may not be able to travel to campus, but they can still work remotely within online learning environments.
The proclamation is extended through November 9.