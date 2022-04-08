WASH. —
Governor Jay Inslee is directing all state agency facilities to lower their Washington state and United States flags to half-staff on Saturday, April 9 in honor of retired Washington state Supreme Court Justice Mary Elizabeth Fairhurst.
Justice Fairhurst died December 28, 2021 at age 64.
The directive says flags should remain at half-staff until sunset or business close on April 9, or first thing Monday morning on April 11.
Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join in remembrance of Justice Fairhurst.
A Celebration of Life is being held Saturday April 9 at Saint Martin's University Marcus Pavilion in Lacey at 1:30 p.m.
