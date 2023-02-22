OLYMPIA, Wash.-
A memorial service will be held in Tacoma on February 22 for Correctional Officer Jay Miller who died from complications of COVID-19 on February 11 and Governor Inslee has ordered all flags in the state to be lowered to half-staff.
"We're lowering flags today in honor of Washington Department of Corrections Correctional Officer Jay Miller. Miller passed away earlier this month, and his passing is considered to be in the line of duty," Governor Inslee tweeted.
Miller was 52 and had worked with the Department of Corrections for 30 years according to a DOC press release. In accordance with the Health Emergency Labor Standards Act his death is considered to have happened in the line of duty.
“Officer Miller deeply cared for both the incarcerated and his coworkers. He had the ability to make all those around him smile,” said WCCW Superintendent Charlotte Headley.
Miller's memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. at the Church for all Nations, 111-112 St. East in Tacoma.
