...GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY THROUGH THIS EVENING...
...SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS WITH ABUNDANT LIGHTNING THROUGH THIS
EVENING...
.Winds will be breezy across the Kittitas Valley, the eastern
Columbia River Gorge, and the Lower Columbia Basin through this
evening. Winds in combination with low humidity will facilitate
rapid fire spread in dry grassy areas with any new fire starts.
.Scattered thunderstorms with abundant lightning will continue
over portions of central and eastern Oregon through this evening.
Frequent lightning and strong outflow winds will be the primary
concerns for any new and existing fires. While some storms may
produce heavy rainfall, others may be drier in nature.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING
FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR641,
WA690, AND WA691...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 641 Lower Columbia Basin of
Oregon, 690 Kittitas Valley and 691 Lower Columbia Basin.
* IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity will
create issues for fire control in dry, grassy areas. Fires may
spread rapidly.
* WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts 30 to 40 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.