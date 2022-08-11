OLYMPIA, Wash. - Governor Jay Inslee has ordered flags to half-staff August 12 in honor of Spokane Valley firefighter Dan Patterson, whose death was announced August 11. The 53-year-old went into cardiac arrest after working a 24-hour shift and did not recover.
Patterson always went for a run at the end of his shifts, and the fatal July 21 shift was no different. He called his wife near the end of his regular route, saying he was heading back Station 2 and not feeling well.
Patterson returned to the fire station and collapsed. He was taken to a nearby hospital for recovery. Nine days later on July 30, medical tests showed he was unable to recover.
He worked for SVFD since April since April 2009, even earning the Lifesaving Medal in 2014.
Inslee said he was deeply saddened by the death.
I am deeply saddened by the passing of @SpokaneValleyFD firefighter Dan Patterson. All U.S. and state flags should be lowered to half-staff tomorrow, August 12th, in his honor.— Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) August 11, 2022
