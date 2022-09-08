OLYMPIA, Wash. - Following the lead of President Joe Biden, Governor Jay Inslee has ordered all state agency facilities to lower their flags to half-staff in honor of Queen Elizabeth II from now until the day of interment.
Gov. Inslee orders flags to half-staff
