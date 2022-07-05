KENNEWICK, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee has ordered all state agency facilities to lower their United States and Washington State flags to half-staff in honor and remembrance of the victims in the Highland Park shooting on July 4. Flags should be lowered immediately through sunset on July 9, or first thing in the morning July 11.
The Kennewick School District observes flag lowering orders from Inslee and will be lowering its flags. It also shared the information with the community, in case others wish to participate as well.
Governor of Oregon Kate Brown issued a similar directive.
Inslee ordered the lowering following a directive from President Joe Biden. He ordered flags across the country to half-staff “as a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of gun violence perpetrated on our Independence Day.”
