Gov. Inslee passed seven firearm safety policies

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Gov. Jay Inslee passed seven firearm safety policies for the state today.
"Your turn, Congress," said Gov. Inslee.
Tuesday's violent tragedy at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, once again highlights the overwhelming need for policies to reduce gun violence, said Gov. Inslee.
"We must strengthen laws around gun violence to save lives," said Gov. Inslee said on Tuesday, "The public and our children are paying the price of the gun lobby's cynical interests. ENOUGH."
POLICIES:
1. A ban on high capacity magazines, ghost guns and bump stocks.
2. Universal background checks
3. Extreme Risk Protection Orders
4. 21+ minimum age to purchase semi-automatic weapons
5. Creation of Firearm Safety and Violence Prevention
6. Open carry regulations
7. Unsafe storage liability
During the past several years, Washington voters and the Legislature have passed policies to reduce and prevent gun violence related to domestic violence, suicide, community violence and mass shootings.
Gov. Inslee said more work remains to prevent gun violence in Washington state.
