OLYMPIA,WA-A bill that will ban single-use plastic bags in the state has been signed into law by Gov. Jay Inslee, in what he called “”a victory for our environment."
The bill was signed Wednesday and goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2021. It bans retailers from giving out single-use plastic bags and requires an 8-cent charge for other bags.
The 8-cent charge would help stores cover the cost of paper or durable, reusable bags and create an incentive for shoppers to bring their own bags. The fee would increase to 12 cents in 2026.The legislation also requires paper bags to be made from 40% recycled material.