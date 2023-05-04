OLYMPIA, Wash.- Governor Jay Inslee signed the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Persons and Lucian Act into law on Monday, May 1.
HB 1512 was sponsored by Rep. Gina Mosbrucker (R-Goldendale) and was named after Lucian Munguia who went missing in Yakima in September of 2022.
As law the MMIWP and Lucian Act will create an online toolkit of resources to assist both families and law enforcement in finding missing persons in Washington state.
