OLYMPIA, WA — Governor Jay Inslee signed a new capital construction budget, which will fund $6.3 billion in priority infrastructure across the state.
This includes investments in broadband internet access, affordable housing, behavioral health, natural resources, and projects in underserved communities.
The budget puts $411 million toward expanding broadband internet access to rural and underserved areas, one of the key recommendations identified in a January report by the Senate Special Committee on Economic Recovery, which Frockt chaired.
It also includes more than $1.1 billion for environmental health, from recreation to conservation to clean-water efforts.
The budget demonstrates Democrats’ commitment to equity by investing significantly in underserved communities through broadband expansion, affordable housing, and community projects, including a new dedicated Community Relief Fund that invests $13.6 million in projects that invest especially in communities of color.
Another $350 million funds affordable housing grants and loans, including $175 million for the Housing Trust Fund and $120 million for an innovative Rapid Housing Acquisition program to get unsheltered people into housing as quickly as possible.
Behavioral health facilities will receive $428 million, including $200.8 million for the University of Washington’s new Behavioral Health Teaching Facility.
Finally, the budget makes historic investments in Washington’s education system, with $930 million in construction funding for K-12 schools, $531 million for four-year colleges, and $512 million for community and technical colleges.