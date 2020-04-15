WASHINGTON STATE- Gov. Inslee signed a proclamation Wednesday night to release over 950 non-violent inmates to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The Governor's Office in concordance with the Washington State Department of Corrections have decided to provide preventative measures for all Correctional Facilities across the state.
The proclamation stated all personnel will be equipped with masks and proper gear. It also stated all facilities will get help in continuous cleaning and continual social distancing measures to the remaining incarcerated.
