OLYMPIA, Wash.- Governor Jay Inslee joined the Washington State Department of Transportation to honor workers who were killed or hurt on the road in Washington. While speaking at the event, Inslee took the time to sign Senate Bill 5272 which will work to help road worker safety.
"With this, it's going to allow that we take reasonable measures to slow people down, to save lives on our shoulders and our highways," said Inslee.
The bill would allow law enforcement to issue infractions when a car is caught speeding by a camera system in a work zone.
"Unfortunately, we've had people lose their lives this year as a result of accidents when they have been committed to our safety," said Inslee. "We want those folks to know that we stand with them, that we honor them, and we respect what they do for all of our families."
Inslee was joined by Secretary of Transportation, Roger Millar, State Patrol Assistant Chief Dan Atchison, Director of Maintenance Operations, Pasco Bakotich and other officials regarding Washington transportation safety.
To open the event, Bakotich acknowledged the importance of the memorial event for families that have been hurt. He also says the event kicks off an important time of year for road safety.
"With a busy spring and summer construction season ahead of us this year, this work memorial kicks off a month-long effort to educate the traveling public and our partners," said Bakotich. "This is yet another solemn reminder that our commitment to work zone's safety is necessary in Washington and across the county."
