YAKIMA, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee will tour multiple community programs in Yakima on Tuesday, July 19, including Rod’s House, the Walk About Yakima program and Habitat for Humanity.
At Rod’s House, the governor will meet multiple community members, including current and former homeless people. His office has donated to the program for increased beds to combat youth homelessness.
After touring Rod’s House at 11:30 a.m., Gov. Inslee will discuss gun violence combatant efforts in the community at the Yakima Dispute Resolution Center. The center’s Walk About Yakima program attempts to reduce gang-related gun violence by connecting high-risk youth to community members who have lived similar experiences. Rather than traditional interventions, the program focuses on youth who are particularly high-risk for being killed by or jailed over gun violence. In reviewing the program, the governor will meet with local law enforcement, prosecutors and experts on the results.
His last stop for the day will be at Habitat for Humanity at 2:30 p.m., to learn about its upcoming solar project for Yakima. The project was funded by the state Department of Commerce Low Income Community Solar Program, with savings going toward new home construction.
