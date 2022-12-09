TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Washington Governor Jay Inslee will visit the Tri-Cities on Monday, December 12 to discuss the climate agenda for 2023 with local leaders, according to a press release from Inslee’s office. The governor will speak about passed legislation and current proposals, plus the future of clean energy in Washington.
Among other topics, Inslee will speak on the importance of a new generation of clean energy workers, according to the press release. Expected to supply a large contribution to that workforce is the Washington State University Tri-Cities’ Institute for Northwest Energy Futures, which was established earlier this year. The goal of the INEF is to be the state’s energy hub, according to WSU Tri-Cities.
“The institute will serve as a hub of scientific expertise and clean energy workforce development in Central Washington,” said the press release. “The region is already an epicenter of clean energy innovation, and the new institute will convene research partners, scientific bodies, utilities, and private enterprise to plan for the expansion of the region’s clean energy economy.”
Speakers from WSU, the Tri-City Development Council and Pacific Northwest National Laboratory will follow the governor, along with senator-elect for the 8th legislative district, Matt Boehnke.
