KENNEWICK, Wash. – Gov. Jay Inslee will be visiting Tri-Cities on Wednesday to take action on several clean energy and law enforcement bills.
In a press release, the Office of the Governor announced that the governor will be visiting one of Energy NW's solar energy storage and training facilities in Benton County where he will take action on several bills, including HB 1181 which would direct local governments to create plans of actions to address climate change.
Other bills include:
- HB 1176: Creates the Washington Climate Corps which will offer opportunities for young adults and veterans to engage in climate and clean energy career paths, while also collaborating with labor and industry to plan for clean energy workforce development.
- SB 5165: Enhances planning for transmission to facilitate the implementation of clean energy infrastructure.
- HB 1216: Enhances siting and permits for clean energy projects through upfront planning, environmental review, and engagement with communities and tribes.
- SB 5447: Offers incentives to promote the production of sustainable aviation fuel in Washington.
- HB 1416: Strengthens Washington's 2019 clean electricity law by ensuring that it applies to all the electricity used by customers in the state, and closing a potential loophole.
- HB 1236: Allows transit agencies to produce, use, and distribute green hydrogen to help switch diesel buses to cleaner fuels.
Gov. Inslee will participate in a roundtable at the Port of Benton to discuss Washington’s efforts to drive economic growth and innovation in clean energy. He will also attend the ribbon cutting of the opening of a regional training facility for new police officers in Pasco.
There, the governor will take action on SB 5352, the bill that expands on when police are able to engage in car pursuits.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.