YAKIMA, Wash.- Governor Jay Inslee will travel to Yakima on April 17 discussing renewable energy projects in the area.
Inslee will meet with Perry Technical Institute about job training required for clean energy infrastructure. The visit relates to recommendations for two solar farm projects suggested by the Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council.
The proposed solar farms would reside roughly 20 miles east of Moxee. Gov. Inslee plans to make an announcement on his decision on Monday.
