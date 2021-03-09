PASCO, WA - On Tuesday Governor Inslee made a visit Robert Frost Elementary School in Pasco to see first hand how COVID-19 safety measures are being implemented.
After his visit Inslee told NBC Right Now he is hopeful for the future, and is confident more schools across the state can reopen safely.
"What I’ve seen today is the ability to do this safely, masks on the children, a lit bit of distancing, contact tracing- all this amounts to a safe conduct pass for everyone to go back to school. We’re very hopeful that more schools can follow the leadership of educators who are doing such a great job here... And be optimistic to be solution oriented, because when we are solution oriented we can give parents the option, we want to give parents an option," Gov. Inslee told NBC Right Now.
Inslee also says the current situation a "win win," because the return to school is optional, so parents who want to their children to stay remote can do that as well. However, he went on to say more progress needs to be made.
"We’re making progress, more schools are giving families options to have on-site (learning), that is happening across the state, but listen we’re in the race, these kids are only young once, and we need to get progress in the next few days to give people more open site options for these families. That really needs to happen, we’ve got to pick up the pace to get that job done," Gov. Inslee said.
Last week the governor also addressed teacher and educator concerns by moving up COVID-19 vaccine eligibility for those working in schools. As of last week teachers and educators are eligible to get vaccinated if they choose.