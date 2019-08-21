WASHINGTON - Gov. Jay Inslee announced Monday that his campaign reached the fundraising threshold necessary to qualify for the September debates.

Inslee tweeted Monday that he reached the 130,000 unique donors.

21/ And yesterday, on August 19, we hit the 130,000 donor threshold. It’s clearer than ever: Climate activists can no longer be ignored.



I’m honored and humbled by the incredible surge of support we’ve seen over the last few weeks. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/I71eqHeaZz — Jay Inslee (@JayInslee) August 21, 2019

The donor threshold is just one of the requirements Democratic candidates are required to reach. Candidates also need to have 2 percent support in four approved polls to qualify.

Inslee has not yet hit the polling minimum.

The next debate is Sept. 12. If the field is large enough, there will be a second debate on Sept. 13.

Candidates have until Aug. 28 to reach the requirements.