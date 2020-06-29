SALEM, OR - Starting Wednesday, July 1, Oregonians statewide will be required to wear face coverings in indoor public spaces.
“Over the last month, we have seen the disease spread at an alarming rate in both urban and rural counties. The upcoming July 4th holiday weekend is a critical point for Oregon in this pandemic, and we can all make a difference," said Governor Kate Brown.
Oregon Occupational Safety and Health will take the lead in enforcing face-covering requirements for all covered Oregon businesses.
“I do not want to have to close down businesses again like other states are now doing. If you want your local shops and restaurants to stay open, then wear a face-covering when out in public. We are truly all in this together, says Gov. Kate Brown.