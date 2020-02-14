Gov. Kate Brown recognizes, awards National Guard service members who helped in floods

SALEM, OR - Oregon Governor Kate Brown visited with Oregon Army National Guard service members involved in the search and rescue efforts in Umatilla County over the past week. Gov. Kate Brown declared a state of emergency Friday afternoon for Umatilla, Union, and Wallowa counties because of flooding in those areas.
Three Oregon Army National Guard helicopters were initially called out by the county to support search and rescue operations. Two Pendleton based CH-47 Chinooks provided aerial reconnaissance and an HH-60M MEDEVAC Black Hawk based out of Salem arrived on scene supporting a rescue of five civilians the first evening.
Thanks to the efforts of the Oregon Army National Guard flight crews 54 people, 10 dogs, one cat and one rabbit were rescued and transported from the flooded areas via helicopter.
"I couldn't be more proud of your Oregon National Guard members and their efforts supporting flooding this month," said Major General Michael Stencel, Adjutant General, Oregon, "They truly embody our core values of Character, Competence, Courage and Commitment, while demonstrating that we truly are part of our communities."
Gov. Brown presented the flight crews in both Salem and Pendleton with recognition and awards for their efforts.
"These Oregon National Guard Members took part in the largest search and rescue operation in Oregon's history," said Stephen Bomar, Director of Public Affairs, Oregon Military Department, "They did an amazing job supporting the community and saving lives."