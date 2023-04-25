SALEM, Ore.- Governor Tina Kotek and the Housing Production Advisory Council have a plan to begin work on bringing an additional 36,000 homes to the state every year.
The plan comes in response to an Executive Order signed by Kotek on her first day in office to address the housing crisis. The HPAC was put into place with the order with the target of reaching the 36,000 homes mark within 10 years.
With the newest plan, the council will split into five groups to focus on Availability of Land, Land Development Permit Applications, Codes and Designs, Workforce Shortages and Financing.
The groups will tackle housing obstacles, find how new laws will affect production, determine which housing types are most needed and plan fair housing.
Each group is required to have their plan submitted by the end of 2023.
“Oregonians want healthier and safer communities, and that means we need to build more housing,” Governor Kotek said. “Council members have done an amazing job to set the table for this essential work. They have prioritized finding solutions that are feasible, make the greatest impact in addressing our housing shortage, and center equity and racial justice. The council’s goals are bold and ambitious – and that is what we need to meet this moment.”
Kotek met with the HPCAC four times in March to create the framework with 25 experts in housing construction and development.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.