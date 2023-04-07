SALEM, Ore.- Governor Tina Kotek is reassuring her promise to work on the groundwater contamination in the Lower Umatilla Basin.
I want residents who have been impacted by this water contamination to know that we are working with urgency to deliver solutions,” Governor Kotek said. “The state’s coordinated response must meet the needs of the families on the ground."
Government officials have toured the Morrow and Umatilla counties to gather information from the local community on the impact of the contamination.
A project manager has been picked from the Oregon Health Authority by Gov. Kotek to lead an inter-agency campaign in ensuring the well owners in the area know of the contamination.
“Every Oregonian should have safe, healthy drinking water," said Gov. Kotek. "The water contamination experienced in Morrow and Umatilla counties is unacceptable and must be fixed. Residents need to be aware of the danger posed by nitrates and have immediate access to well testing and clean drinking water while we work towards longer-term solutions.”
