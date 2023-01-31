OREGON — The Governor of Oregon Tina Kotek (D-Ore.) held a press conference on January 31, 2023 presenting her recommended budget for 2023-2025. She calls it a “mission focused” budget, because it “outlines a path to make significant progress on the top three issues of shared, statewide concern: housing and homelessness, mental health and addiction services, and education.”
Kotek released the full, 466-page budget, along with a 28-page summary focused on those top three priorities.
“We must acknowledge that while Oregonians are demanding action on these priorities, our state is also entering into a very challenging and complex budget environment,” said Gov. Kotek during the press conference. “About $3.5 billion of one-time funding, spurred by resources from the federal government, is about to expire. I believe, however, that we still have a path to make targeted investments thanks to years of prudent budget management to build historic reserves.”
Kotek’s budget proposes to keep an existing $2 billion in reserve funds, then redirect the $756 million that would have gone to the reserves. This money will instead be used for “targeted investments” to serve the entire state in the governor’s three priorities.
Kotek requested $770 million for affordable home construction, $118 million for the preservation of existing affordable homes and $4 million to support the replacement of inefficient manufactured homes. She proposes a new office to assist and support local government and developers in getting past barriers and building more housing, the Housing Production and Accountability Office.
The governor also proposes $100 million toward evidence-based, targeted literacy strategies and an additional $100 million to build and upgrade early learning facilities. Another chunk of funding, more than $100 million is proposed to increase the wages for early learning professionals and expand job-based day care.
“Every Oregonian, no matter their race or zip code, deserves to have the same chances,” said Kotek. “My mission as Oregon’s Governor will always be to deliver results and move the state forward to build the Oregon we all want to live in. This vision for Oregon’s future cannot be realized in one budget cycle. But this plan provides a roadmap for how we are going to reach this state’s long-term goals.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.